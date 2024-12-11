Congress calls Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ‘biggest reason for disruptions’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, alleging that the Vice President was the “biggest reason for disruption in the parliament.” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar listens to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(ANI)

He accused Dhankar of “partisan behaviour”, further claiming that “politics has taken precedence over rules” in the House.

“Since 1952, no resolution has been brought under Article 67 as VP never indulged in politics: Kharge, who is the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, said according to PTI.

“Politics has taken precedence over rules in the Rajya Sabha; chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour,” Kharge alleged.

Kharge also alleged that the Rajya Sabha chairman's conduct has been contrary to the post's dignity as he targets opposition leaders and often praises the government.

“He acts like school headmaster, gives sermons to experienced opposition leaders, stops them from speaking,” he alleged.

The Rajya Sabha couldn't function on Wednesday due to ruckus in the House on various issues, including the opposition's No Confidence motion against Dhankar.

No Confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankar

In a first, parties of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a notice to bring a motion in Rajya Sabha for the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of "partisan" conduct as the chairman of the Upper House.

If the motion is moved, these parties need a simple majority to get it passed, but they do not have the requisite numbers in the 243-member House. Opposition members, however, insisted that it was a "strong message to fight for parliamentary democracy".

On behalf of the opposition, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain submitted the notice signed by 60 opposition MPs -- including from the Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, JMM, AAP, DMK, Samajwadi Party -- to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody.

This is the first time that a notice for bringing a motion to remove the Vice President has been moved in the Rajya Sabha. A 14-day notice has to be given and it should be approved by the Deputy Chairman before the motion is taken up.

Notably, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the floor leaders of various opposition parties are not among the signatories to the notice, the sources said.

Similar notices for removal of the Speaker of Lok Sabha have been submitted in the past, but none against the Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman.

The BJP and its allies have 121 members in the Rajya Sabha, while the Opposition parties have 86 members. The non-aligned parties like the YSRCP, BJD, AIADMK, BRS and BSP have a total of 24 members.