Opposition vs Jagdeep Dhankhar: 10 instances when Vice-President clashed with Congress, other parties

From a fiery left-of-centre Janata Dal activist to a centrist dyed-in-the-wool Congressman and finally, a right-wing Hindutva die-hard, Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has had a truly chequered career. This week, he became the first person holding one of the top two constitutional posts to face the prospect of impeachment as the Opposition submitted a notice to move a no-confidence motion against him. The Opposition bloc on Tuesday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.(PTI)

A no-confidence motion against the vice-president is not just unprecedented, it is no small matter. If introduced, it would require the support of a majority of all the members of the Rajya Sabha and needs to be ratified by the Lok Sabha, according to Article 67(b) of the Constitution.

While the motion is unlikely to be adopted, as opposition parties lack the numbers, the political messaging is clear - they are not being allowed to speak in the Rajya Sabha by its chairman and presiding officer, Jagdeep Dhankar.

HT looks at 10 occasions when the vice-president – and former West Bengal governor - has clashed with the Opposition, no holds barred.