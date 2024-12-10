‘Had no choice’: Opposition MPs submit no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankhar

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that all parties belonging to the opposition bloc ‘INDIA’ had submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of conducting house proceedings in an “extremely partisan manner". Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.(PTI)

“It has been a very painful decision for the INDIA parties to take, but in the interests of parliamentary democracy, they have had to take this step. The motion has just been submitted to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha,” said the Congress General Secretary in a post on X.

“It has been clear that the government doesn't want both the Houses to function. Yesterday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said it before the chairman (Rajya Sabha) and JP Nadda was also there - 'by the time you (the opposition) keep raising the issue of Adani in Lok Sabha, we (the govt) won't let Rajya Sabha function',” Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

Sources cited in a news agency PTI report said that the motion has received signatures of support from about 60 opposition MPs -including from the Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, JMM, AAP, and DMK. The minimum required number for moving a motion to remove the vice president is 50.

Adjournments continue

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned again on Tuesday due to heated exchanges between treasury benches and the opposition over the alleged links between top Congress leaders and American billionaire George Sorors. NDA and the INDIA bloc continued to accuse each other of not letting the house function.

Several opposition MPs continued to protest inside Parliament premises, demanding an investigation into the allegations against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. They carried back “holes” with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani printed with the slogan “Modi Adani Bhai Bhai.”

“It is the misfortune of the country that the ruling party is not letting the Parliament function. This is causing a loss worth crores of rupees. A Parliament is called to discuss the issues. This has happened for the first time in the history of India that the ruling party is hindering the House proceedings,” said Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to Article 67(b) of the Constitution, “Vice-President may be removed from his office by a resolution of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) passed by a majority of all the then members of the Council and agreed to by the House of the People; but no resolution for the purpose of this clause shall be moved unless at least fourteen days' notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution”.

(With inputs from agencies)