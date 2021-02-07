Congress challenges Kerala CM, CPI(M) to come clean on Sabarimala
Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Opposition Congress led UDF on Sunday challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) to come clean on the Sabarimala women's entry issue.
"What is the stand of the CPI(M) and Chief Minister on Sabarimala? Are they with the devotees? Do they have the guts to say they are with the devotees? Will the CM shed his fake persona of a renaissance leader?"
Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala asked. The LDF government had erected a 620 km "renaissance" wall on January 1, 2019, in which lakhs of women from the northern end of Kasaragod to the southern tip here, had participated as part of a state sponsored initiative to uphold gender equality.
The 'Women's wall' was conceived in the backdrop of frenzied protests witnessed in the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala after the LDF government decided to implement the Supreme Court verdict, allowing all women to pray at the Ayyappa shrine.
Two women in their forties had trekked the hill shrine a day after the human wall was erected and offered prayers, breaking the age-old custom of not allowing those in the menstrual age to pray at the Ayyappa temple. Chennithala also wanted Vijayan to clarify if there was a change in the stand of the party and left front on the issue.
"Is he prepared to state that they would stand with devotees? Do not hurt their sentiments further," he told reporters at Malappuram. The draft Sabarimala bill, brought out by the Congress on Saturday would be discussed by the UDF to give final touches.
Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said in Kottayam that the UDF had never thought of making sabarimala apolitical agenda during the polls. Asked about the Marxist party's stand, CPI(M) leader M Govindan Master, said: "let the decision of the larger bench come. And then we will hold discussions with all sections on how it can be implemented."
Attacking the two fronts, BJP Kerala unit President K Surendran, said both have shifted from their traditional stand with an eye on the coming polls and are 'cheating' people. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had announced the party stand which was against the devotees, he said.
Now the UDF has said they will bring in a legislation to protect the rights of Sabarimala devotees and they have also prepared a draft bill, he added. Surendran alleged that during the height of the Sabarimala protests, no Congress worker was arrested by the Vijayan government while over 52,000 cases were registered against activists of the BJP and right wing outfits. Is the Pinarayi Vijayan government prepared to withdraw all the cases registered registered then and apologize to the Ayyappa devotees ? he asked.
Surendra also said if the BJP comes to power, all the Devaswom boards in the state would be dissolved, politicians removed from its administrations and believers appointed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt, BJD protest NMA notification around Jagannath temple
- The National Monuments Authority’s draft bylaw prohibits any construction within 100 metre radius of the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glacier burst: NDRF’s 8th battalion deployed for search and rescue operations
- Three of the NDRF teams were airlifted while one traveled by road while another team was dispatched from Dehradun.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political leaders express solidarity with people affected in Uttarakhand floods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Javadekar launches awareness campaign on Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows water gushing downstream in Uttarakhand after glacier burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No rain or snow in areas affected by Chamoli glacial burst on Feb 7, 8: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Host farmers at your house like you treated Obama: Owaisi to PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress challenges Kerala CM, CPI(M) to come clean on Sabarimala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have assured Uttarakhand CM of all assistance: Jal Shakti minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to address two farmers’ rallies in Rajasthan next week
- Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Centre over the three contentious farm laws that have sparked a major protest by farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ensure rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat: Rupani to Uttarakhand CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt targets 1,000 routes under UDAN scheme: Civil aviation minister Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP announces candidates for Delhi municipal bypolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: FM rejects Opposition charge of 'selling family silver'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nodeep Kaur: All you need to know about jailed Dalit activist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox