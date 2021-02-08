Congress, CPI-M move adjournment motion notice in LS for repeal of farm laws
Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Jasbir Gill and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP AM Ariff on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding repealing of three farm laws in view of farmers' agitation.
All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Saugat Ray also moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "alleged repression of farmers by Police through barricading and fencing."
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over glacial lake burst on Nanda Devi, Uttarakhand.
Congress MP Hibi Eden also moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to give special packages to the tourism sectors, which had suffered a loss due to Covid -19.
The Lok Sabha, which witnessed repeated adjournments last week due to opposition protest on new farm laws, is likely to witness normal functioning from today with a broad understanding reached between the government and opposition to take up the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address on the day, government sources said.
They said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address on Tuesday.
The sources said that the discussion on Union Budget is expected to start on Wednesday.
Chandi Prasad Bhatt, who was a Chipko movement leader, said projects like the Rishi Ganga hydel project, which bore the brunt of Sunday's calamity, should not have been given environmental clearance. Pointing out that the Himalayas are too delicate to bear too much human intervention
One university will be exclusively for the medical stream, while another will be for engineering. At present, Bihar has nine government and six private medical colleges.
JPVL has a 400-megawatt Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project with its barrage over the Alaknanda river, and the project's tail race tunnel discharging water in river Dhauli Ganga. The river water gushed in through the tail race tunnel of the project bringing with it the slush.
