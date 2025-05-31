Congress demands transparency on Op Sindoor losses, cites Chief of Defence Staff

The Congress on Saturday continued to demand transparency from the government regarding India's military losses in Operation Sindoor. Telangana Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked the government to disclose details of Operation Sindoor(Mohammad Aleemuddin/ANI)

Referring to statements made by senior military officials, Uttar Kumar Reddy, Telangana's Minister of Irrigation and a former Air Force fighter pilot, stated that the time has come for the government to disclose how many Indian aircraft were shot down by Pakistan.

“The fact that the fighter aircraft were shot down is something the government needs to stop denying. The CDS himself mentioned that. Earlier, Air Marshal Bharti had mentioned it indirectly in his briefing report, along with the DGMO… The whole country must realise today that for some reason, the GoI was not upfront with whatever happened," said Reddy.

Earlier today, General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) became the first Indian official to directly admit that Indian aircraft were lost during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to Reuters during the Shangri-La security dialogue in Singapore, Chauhan said that's it not important exactly how many planes were lost, but “what was important is, why these losses occurred, and what we'll do after that.” Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, the Director General of Air Operations, had previously stated in a press conference that “losses are a part of combat.”

Reddy agreed with General Chauhan on the importance of acknowledging and rectifying mistakes.

“That is what Shri Rahul Gandhi said in the first instance, against which lots of negative campaigns have been done by the BJP”, added the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi's demands for more information about India's losses have indeed drawn significant flak from the BJP, with the BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slamming Gandhi as “irresponsible” and “Nishan-e-Pakistan.”

The Congress are not the only ones concerned about India losing aircraft in Operation Sindoor. The French aviation giant Rafale is worried about how it's product perfomed in actual combat in Indian hands.

The French Defence Ministry said on Thursday that “the issue of the Rafale is, of course, to primary importance to us”, adding that they were in touch with India to better understand the situation.

If a Rafale fighter jet was indeed shot down, it would be the first operational loss in two decades of active service. Pakistan claimed to have shot down six Indian aircraft - India has repeatedly refuted this number.

According to Mujib Mashal of the New York Times, the actual number of combat losses is between 2-3, as confirmed by Indian and Western officials.

“The GoI must be more transparent on every significant event that took place throughout the Indo-Pak operation," concluded Reddy.