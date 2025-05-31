Operation Sindoor not over, India will respond firmly to every act of terror: PM Modi in Kanpur

Issuing a strong warning to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Operation Sindoor was not over and asserted that India would respond firmly to every act of terrorism, without distinction between state and non-state actors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Kanpur on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Speaking at a rally at the Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture ground in Kanpur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth ₹47,600 crore, Modi made it clear that India’s response to terrorism would be uncompromising and entirely dictated by its armed forces.

“If I may put it in Kanpuriya style — dushman kahin bhi ho, haunk diya jayega (the enemy, wherever they may be, will be struck),” he said, stressing his government’s zero-tolerance approach.

The prime minister stated that India would no longer be deterred by the threat of nuclear weapons.

“India will not be intimidated by hollow atomic threats. Our decisions will not be based on such posturing. Those responsible for terrorism — whether within the state or beyond — will be held accountable,” he said, referring pointedly to Pakistan.

“The drama of state and non-state actor will not be at play with us. We won’t differentiate whenever we respond to terror attacks,” he said.

Mentioning a three-point doctrine on counter-terrorism, Modi said: “Every terrorist attack will be answered with strength. The armed forces will determine the manner, timing and place of the response. The conditions under which a counter-strike is made will also be decided by the forces.”

He also invoked Atmanirbhar Bharat as a cornerstone of India’s growing strategic and economic autonomy. The prowess of India-made weaponry was seen by the world in Operation Sindoor, he said.

“The homegrown systems, including the BrahMos missile, penetrated hundreds of miles deep in enemy territory and delivered precise strikes. The explosions occurred exactly as intended. This is the power of Make in India,” he said.

He also said Pakistan begged for the ceasefire and added the country that was pleading before India must know the Operation Sindoor was not over.

“It should not have a false sense of security,” he said.

“We destroyed terror camps deep across the border. The courage of our armed forces forced the Pakistan army to plead for a ceasefire. Let there be no illusion — Operation Sindoor is ongoing.”

Modi focused heavily on Kanpur’s progress in his 37-minute-long speech. He said the kind of infrastructure, amenities, and resources once seen only in major metro cities are now becoming visible in Kanpur as well.

“The Kanpur Metro stands as proof that with the right intentions, strong willpower and an honest government, genuine efforts can be made for the development of both the state and the nation,” he said.

The Kanpur node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor would be instrumental in turning Uttar Pradesh into a defence export hub, he said.

“The ordnance factories have been turned into new age companies, Brahmos is in UP, AK 203 is being built in Amethi. This node would see many top companies investing here. Kanpur and Uttar Pradesh are in the fast lane of progress with focus on connectivity and the infrastructure. The Kanpur-Lucknow expressway would be operational shortly bringing the travel time to 40 to 45 minutes. It would be linked to Purvanchal expressway and Ganga Expressway. A ₹1000 crore elevated track from Mandhana and Bithoor is coming up, which would immensely improve traffic flow and help the people.”

Speaking at the same public meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday underlined Operation Sindoor as a defining moment in India’s demonstration of indigenous defence prowess, hailing it as a powerful symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a testament to the success of the Make in India initiative.

“The destruction of the enemy’s air defence system marks a historic milestone for the Indian armed forces and showcases the strength of our indigenous military capabilities. It is a direct result of the vision behind Make in India, launched by Prime Minister Modi a decade ago,” Adityanath said.

Modi arrived in Kanpur directly from Patna and spent over two hours in the city.