Congress denies link to vandalism at Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad: Report

The Congress on Monday denied allegations of involvement in the attack on actor Allu Arjun's Hyderabad residence, which occurred over the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident on December 4, that claimed a woman's life during the premiere of recently released film Pushpa 2. Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun (L) and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in picture.

The party's reaction followed unverified social media posts allegedly linking the main accused in Sunday evening's attack to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, NDTV reported.



Congress spokesperson Sama Ram Mohan Reddy told NDTV, “None of them belong to Congress. If they find any Congress link, those workers will stand disqualified.”

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy condemned the incident on X, saying, “I condemn the attack on the homes of film celebrities. I am directing the State DGP and City Police Commissioner to take strict action regarding law and order. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Senior officials should take precautions to prevent police personnel who are not involved in the Sandhya Theater incident from responding.”

On Monday morning, six suspects accused of vandalising Allu Arjun's residence were granted bail after being produced before a Hyderabad court.

Attack on Allu Arjun's house

A large protest took place outside Allu Arjun's residence on Sunday, where protesters claiming to be students from Osmania University entered the premises, threw tomatoes, and damaged flower pots.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone, Hyderabad, on Sunday evening, individuals holding placards suddenly gathered at the actor's Jubilee Hills residence and began sloganeering.

A police official reported that one protester climbed the compound wall and threw tomatoes, leading to the detention of six individuals who identified themselves as members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC).

Advocate Ramdas, representing the accused, said that the students were protesting peacefully until police intervened, prompting them to act in self-defence.

The protesters reportedly manhandled security personnel and caused damage to flower pots along the ramp. Visuals from the site showed broken pots, shattered glass, and damaged plants, allegedly from stone pelting outside the actor's home.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)