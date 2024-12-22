Actor Allu Arjun went to watch Pushpa-2 in theatre without cop nod: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday held Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun responsible for the death of a 35-year-old woman and hospitalisation of her nine-year-old son in a stampede-like situation at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of the premiere of his latest film, “Pushpa-2: The Rule”, on December 4. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy speaks during the state assembly session in Hyderabad on Saturday. (PTI)

Making a statement in the state assembly, the chief minister said that police did not give any permission to the celebrity to visit Sandhya Theatre due to space constraints. “Yet, the actor had gone to the theatre to watch the movie, leading to the tragic incident,” he said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, without naming Allu Arjun, said the actor, who was watching the film at the theatre, did not express any regrets when he was told that a woman died in the stampede. “Instead, he allegedly said the film will now be a big hit. Correct me, if I am wrong,” the AIMIM lawmaker said.

The CM said that there would have been no objection had the hero had gone to the theatre, even without permission, just to watch the movie in the theatre and left. “But while coming to the theatre, he conducted a road show, coming out of the roof-top of the car and waving to the crowds,” he said.

This led to people from all the nearby theatres suddenly rushing towards Sandhya Theatres, resulting in a stampede-like situation, leading to the tragedy. “I was told the woman, Revathi had held her son’s hand even when she was falling unconscious due to stampede. Such was her love for her child,” he said.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Allu Arjun did not listen to the assistant commissioner of police who went to him and asked him to leave the place, as there was a risk of law and order being compromised.

“He relented only after the deputy commissioner of police went to him and threatened to arrest him if he did not leave the place. Even while leaving the theatre, the actor came out of the rooftop of his car again and went on a road show,” he added.

Stating that police have done their duty by registering a case against Allu Arjun and the theatre management, the chief minister said that it was unfortunate that some political parties made irresponsible and devilish statements using filthy language on the arrest of the actor.

“When a mother died in a theatre, the hero did not call on the grieving family and visited the child who is undergoing treatment in a hospital. It was surprising that the film celebrities made a beeline to console the hero who went to jail for a few hours but no one visited the victim’s family. I don’t understand what the celebrities in the film industry want. Film business is not wrong but we will not tolerate playing with others’ lives,” he said.

Earlier, the AIMIM leader said the film star appeared to be sending out a message that the government is “committing oppression and atrocities on film stars. But where is his humanity?” he asked.

Owaisi cited his own case, saying that he, too, addressed huge political rallies attended by thousands of people, but there was never an incident of stampede. “I make sure the security around me doesn’t push people so that nobody gets caught in a stampede. I went for the Maharashtra election, thousands and lakhs of people were there. I made sure that nobody is pushed,” he said.

State cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the state government will pay a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the family of Revathi, who died in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

He also said the government will bear all the medical expenses of her son, Sreetej, who is battling for his life in the hospital. He reiterated that the government will no more give permission for any premieres or benefit shows for any films, besides any hike in ticket fares in the theatres.

After the assembly session, the minister later visited the hospital and called on the boy’s father, M Bhaskar. He handed over a cheque for ₹25 lakh to the family towards ex gratia.