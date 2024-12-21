Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 17: Allu Arjun fights fresh allegations even as film mints over 1030 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 17: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to mint money at the box office even as the lead actor faces fresh allegations in the stampede case. According to Sacnilk, the film brought around ₹1030.21 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Allu Arjun emotionally responds to allegations against him in Pushpa 2 stampede: ‘This is a new low, am I not a father?’) Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection

According to the website, Pushpa 2: The Rule made ₹25.31 crore net approximately on its third Saturday, taking the film’s total to around ₹1030.21 crore net in 17 days. The film earned ₹10.65 crore during the premiere on December 4, making ₹164.25 crore on its opening day on December 5. It brought in ₹725.8 crore in its first week and ₹264.8 crore in the second week. Despite the 63% dip, the film seems to be holding strong even in its third week. Pushpa 2: The Rule has already crossed the ₹1500 crore mark worldwide by day 14.

Day 0 + 1 ₹ 10.65 crore + ₹ 164.25 crore net Week 1 ₹ 725.8 crore net Week 2 ₹ 264.8 crore net Day 17 ₹ 1030.21 crore net (approx)

Allu Arjun faces fresh allegations

Even as Pushpa 2: The Rule breaks records as the highest-grossing film of 2024, Arjun faced fresh allegations in the stampede case from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi. On December 4 when Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna, it caused a stampede-like situation, resulting in the death of a female fan and hospitalisation of her young son. The actor was arrested in the case on December 13 and released on interim bail granted by the HC on December 14.

At the Telangana assembly on Saturday, Akbaruddin claimed, “According to the information I have received, the star who went to the theatre to watch the film was informed about the issue when it happened. Even the police told him that there was a stampede and two children have fallen, one woman is dead. The film star turned to them, smiled and said, now the film will be a hit.” Revanth also alleged that Arjun visited the theatre without police permission and refused to leave till police threatened to arrest him. The CM also accused him of holding a ‘road show’ without permission outside the theatre.

The cinematography minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, also slammed the film while talking to the press and said, “If you think Pushpa 2 is good, watch it. I watched it too. I've decided not to watch any films other than historic or devotional or Telangana movies from now on. Because after putting off my work for 3 and a half hours and watching this film I realised all it will do is ruin the youth.”