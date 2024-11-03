Menu Explore
Congress fires UP leader after video shows him flashing a woman

ByHT News Desk
Nov 03, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Yunus Chaudhary denied being in the video, saying that his political rivals edited and manipulated it as part of a “conspiracy” against him.

Congress Baghpat district president Yunus Chaudhary in Uttar Pradesh was removed from his position on Saturday after an objectionable video of him “flashing” circulated widely on social media, news agency PTI reported.

Congress Baghpat district president Yunus Chaudhary (X)
In the video, the Congress leader is allegedly exposing himself and engaging in “indecent” behaviour with the woman filming the scene. At one point, the woman can be heard saying, “My mother will come now, this is wrong,” to which Chaudhary reportedly continues and responds, “This is the last time.”

However, Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

Chaudhary, however, denied being the person in the video, saying that it was edited and manipulated by his political rivals as part of a conspiracy against him.

Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said that no formal complaint has been filed regarding the incident yet.

“If a complaint is submitted, appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law,” Arpit Vijayvargiya said.

Congress's reaction to the incident

Speaking to PTI on Saturday evening, Congress State Spokesperson Abhimanyu Tyagi confirmed that Yunus Chaudhary has been dismissed from his role as district chief.

"I spoke to State President Ajay Rai, who confirmed that Yunus Chaudhary has been removed from his post as the district president of Baghpat," he stated.

According to Tyagi, a video surfaced on Friday, leading the party leadership to respond promptly. When asked if Chaudhary might also face expulsion from the party, Tyagi indicated that the party leadership would decide on this soon.

According to the PTI report, attempts to contact Yunus Chaudhary for comment were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls on his mobile phone.

However, PTI quoted a in a social media statement, Chaudhary alleged that the video was part of a "political conspiracy" by his opponents, who had "edited and circulated" it to damage his reputation.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
