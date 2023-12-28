Congress Foundation Day: Kharge pledges commitment to protecting Constitution

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday pledged an “unwavering” commitment to protect the Constitution and uphold democratic values as the party marked its 139th Foundation Day. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurling the party flag. (ANI)

“...send a message across the nation that the Congress will never move away from its ideology...,” he said after hoisting the party flag at the Congress headquarters.

Top Congress leaders gathered for the flag-hoisting ceremony before flying to Nagpur for a rally to kick-start the 2024 national poll campaign.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will on January 14 undertake the 6,200km-long Bharat Nyay Yatra from the northeastern tip of India to its western shore, said the Congress is based on the foundation of truth and non-violence, pillars of love, brotherhood, respect, and equality, with the roof of patriotism. In a post on X, he said he was proud to be a part of such an organisation. “...I take pride in being a member of the Congress. Heartfelt wishes to all the leaders, officials, supporters, and my dear fellow Congress workers on the occasion of Congress Foundation Day.”

Kharge said the Congress represents the people and is synonymous with struggle, compassion, freedom, justice, and equality. “On the solemn occasion of Congress Foundation Day, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protect the Constitution of India and uphold the values of Democracy,” Karge wrote on X.