Congress on defensive amid backlash over ‘Bajrang’ in Karnataka

Bengaluru The Congress on Thursday appeared to go on the defensive to mitigate any potential damage from its manifesto promise to ban organisations such as the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing organisations holding protests and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at several places in the state.

Union minister of state for agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, along with BJP supporters, recites Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened the promised ban on the Bajrang Dal to locking up Lord Hanuman -- who is also referred to as Bajrang Bali -- and his devotees, former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa burnt the Congress manifesto, and Bajrang Dal activists tore the document.

With the BJP turning the manifesto promise into a major poll issue, the Congress appeared to feel the heat. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar did a temple run at Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, and promised to build more Hanuman temples or renovate the existing ones all over the state.

“The temples of Lord Rama’s escort Anjaneya (Hanuman) are everywhere. We have constructed Anjaneya temples, and we too are his devotees, especially we Kannadigas in this state, where there is evidence to show that Anjaneya was born here,” Shivakumar, who is contesting the election from Kanakapura constituency in Ramanagara, told reporters.

He also announced that the Congress, if elected, would formulate special policies for the development of all the important Anjaneya temples, especially in places associated with Lord Hanuman. “We will formulate policies and programmes named after Anjaneya in all the Taluks of the state that will instil strength among youths to tread on the ideals of Hanuman,” he added, while promising to establish an Anjanadri Development Board.

Shivakumar said that there were at least 25 Anjaneya temples between Bengaluru and Mysuru -- all constructed by the first chief minister of the state Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who was a Congress leader. “Did BJP construct just one temple? They are trying to encash it, which no one will listen. They are trying to mislead people, which will not happen. Congress will come to power. We will build all the temples that are linked to Rama and Anjaneya,” he said.

His statements came hours after senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily said there was no suggestion before the party to ban the Bajrang Dal. Addressing reporters in Udupi, he said the Congress had spoken of action against organisations that spread hatred in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s stringent observations against hate speech.

Moily also said that state governments did not have the right to ban such organisations.

“The BJP, which now adores Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, forgets that Patel had banned the RSS at one juncture,” he said, adding that Jawaharlal Nehru later revoked the decision. “The Supreme Court’s stand over hate politics is very clear. We had made the statement in our manifesto as a part of it. But we have no intention of banning Bajrang Dal. KPCC president D K Shivakumar has made it clear today.”

Lord Hanuman became the talking point in the state after Modi, in his public meeting in Hospete, the district headquarters town of the newly carved district Vijayanagara, called the Congress’s promise of banning Bajrang Dal an attempt to “lock up” Hanuman and his devotees who chant “Jai Bajrang Bali”.

He also made it a point to chant “Jai Bajrang Bali” (victory to mighty Hanuman) in all the three public meetings on Wednesday.

Senior BJP leader Eshwarappa, who on Thursday burnt a copy of the Congress manifesto, doubled down on the Prime Minister’s attack on the opposition party. “How dare they (Congress) have courage to talk about banning Bajrang Dal!” Eshwarappa, said, describing the Bajrang Dal as a “patriotic organisation”, and the Congress as the “Muslim League” (of Pakistan’s first prime minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah).

Meanwhile, several right-wing outfits asked their supporters to recite the Hanuman Chalisa temples across the state on Thursday, as a show of protest against the Congress’ manifesto.

The Congress is now realising that it has committed “a sin by defaming Bajrang Dal” but the people of Karnataka will not forgive it (in the May 10 elections), the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Thursday.

“Within two days, the Congress realised that they cannot impose a ban on Bajrang Dal. No matter what they say now, the people of the country will not forgive them and the people of Karnataka will make them pay for their sin,” VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said in a video message on Thursday.

