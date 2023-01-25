Congress hits out at BJP, seeks ‘proper’ probe into allegations

Bengaluru: A day after PSI scam kingpin Rudregowda Patil accused the CID officers of demanding bribes to give him a favourable charge sheet, the Congress hit out at the ruling BJP. “The investigation into the investigation on PSI scam is needed,” read a tweet from the Karnataka Congress, which added that why the government is not ordering a judicial probe as demanded by the party.

“The statement from the kingpin in the case shows the transparency in the investigation into the PSI scam; when Congress asked for the judicial probe @JnanendraAraga said there is a proper investigation. However, he is now not talking about the allegation of ₹3 crore dealing by the CID officers,” read another tweet.

Another tweet questioned why Patil had put banners in Kalburgi welcoming chief minister Bommai. “The PSI scam kingpin Patil has put up a flex board welcoming Chief Minister. This clearly shows he is protected by @BSBommai. He said he will also contest election and he could be given ticket by BJP not give their leaders name,” another tweet said.

Patil claimed the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) demanded bribes.

Patil released a video accusing the CID of demanding bribes. “Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Shankargouda Patil gives me an opportunity. He told me that come to a compromise with us and give us some money, as you have made a lot by offering jobs to people and will file a chargesheet favourable to me. I asked for a concession. But he said that relief will only be given if I pay him ₹3 crore,” Patil alleged.

Responding to a query on the allegations made by PSI exam scam kingpin Patil in a video stating that CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankargouda Patil has demanded ₹3 crore bribe for giving him a clean chit in the case, Bommai said he will order a probe into the video statement. “Strict action against the CID officer will be taken if the charge is proved,” said Bommai.