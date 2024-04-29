 Congress Indore nominee Akshay Kanti Bam's photo with BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya: ‘Welcome ’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress Indore nominee Akshay Kanti Bam's photo with BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya: ‘Welcome ’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 01:10 PM IST

The Congress had fielded Akshay Kanti Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.

Congress Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Kanti Bam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after withdrawing his candidature from Indore, Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Monday.

Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X (formally Twitter) said Akshay Kanti Bam was welcome to join the BJP.
Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X (formally Twitter) said Akshay Kanti Bam was welcome to join the BJP.

The Congress had fielded Akshay Kanti Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13. An official confirmed news agency PTI that Akshay Kanti Bam has withdrawn his candidature.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X (formally Twitter) said Akshay Kanti Bam was welcome to join the BJP.

"Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore Akshay Kanti Bam is welcome in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state president VD Sharma," Kailash Vijayvargiya said in the post.

This is the second setback for the Congress during the ongoing Lok Sabha election as on April 21, Congress Surat candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination form was rejected after his three proposers submitted affidavits to the district returning officer claiming the signatures on it were not theirs.

The nomination form of Suresh Padsala, the Congress' substitute candidate, was also invalidated on the same grounds. On April 22, the BJP's Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed from Surat after all other candidates, including from the BSP, withdrew their nominations. Following the declaration of the result on April 22, Kumbhani had gone incommunicado, and his whereabouts are still not known.

On Friday, Nilesh Kumbhani claimed that his Congress colleagues did not help during campaigning. The party hit back saying the cancellation of nomination was part of Kumbhani's “plan”. Kumbhani was suspended for six years by the Congress earlier in the day, which said the party's disciplinary committee had concluded that his nomination form was rejected due to gross negligence on his part or "in connivance with the BJP".

In a video he shared with the media, Kumbhani said he had received offers from the BJP in the past but remained with the Congress all these years and even kept his office open in Varachha area despite losing elections.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Congress Indore nominee Akshay Kanti Bam's photo with BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya: ‘Welcome ’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On