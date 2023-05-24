Congress govt in Karnataka to overturn ‘hijab ban’? Priyank Kharge's ‘relook’ hint

The new government in Karnataka, led by the Congress, is likely to either revise or withdraw the orders and legislations - passed by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party regime - like school textbook revision and anti-conversion laws.

Wearing a hijab in classrooms became a major political and religious issue in 2022 after the state government issued an order that effectively banned it in classrooms in government-run colleges. (PTI)

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, who is also the son of Congress president Malliarjun Kharge, on Wednesday indicated that said the orders, which are against the state's interest, would be revised or withdrawn after reviewing them, news agency PTI reported.

Kharge's statement comes even as there were demands to overturn the “hijab ban” from various quarters. The minister, without making any direct comment on the issue, said the government will be having a look at all the policies of the previous government which are against the Constitution, against the spirit of building the society, and against the inclusiveness of the society.

“We will relook at every policy matter that the previous government has brought in,” he said.

The Karnataka minister said the Congress government would withdraw all the legislations and orders that hamper the state's economic progress and prosperity, and go against the interests of Kannadigas, PTI reported.

"Previous government had decided to observe certain jayantis (birth anniversary of prominent figures) and left out others. Not only jayantis, their orders, whether it is regarding textbooks, anti-cow slaughter, anti-conversion bills (laws), all of them will be revised," he said.

"All those bills (laws) and orders that hamper the economic progress of Karnataka, its prosperity, and will affect Kannadigas, will be withdrawn. Making Karnataka once again the number one is our intention, and we will take steps in that direction," Kharge added.

Kharge is one among eight ministers inducted into the chief minister Siddaramaiah-led cabinet last week.

(With inputs from PTI)

