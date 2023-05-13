Karnataka election result: Congress president’s son Priyank Kharge leads in Chittapur seat

As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly election of 2023 is underway Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank is leading in Chittapur against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Manikanta Rathod by nearly 15,000 votes as counting continues for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election. Priyank Kharge has 55 per cent of the votes so far and his BJP rival has approximately 42 per cent. Kharge is a two term MLA from the seat and is eyeing a third win this time. (Track LIVE Karnataka election updates here.) Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(HT_PRINT)

Also in the fray in Chittapur is Subhaschandra Rathod of the Janata Dal (Secular).

Overall, the Congress has marched past the halfway mark in the 224-member Assembly and images and party workers celebrating at various offices across the country have gone viral.

The Congress needs 113 seats to claim a majority and form the next government.

Trends so far have surpasssed exit polls that predicted a tight race between the Congress and the BJP. A win for the former party would be a morale-booster after defeats in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland this year. For the BJP it is a potentially big setback ahead of polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh later this year and, of course, the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON