Congress launches 100-day ‘Samvidhan Raksha’ campaign in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress on Friday launched a 100-day “Samvidhan Raksha (save Constitution) Campaign” aimed at defending India’s Constitution and promoting democratic values across the nation while mobilising support from the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), party officials aware of the development said. The campaign was launched by party treasurer and MP Ajay Maken, along with All India Congress Committee ST department president Rajesh Lilothia (Twitter Photo)

The campaign was launched by party treasurer and MP Ajay Maken, along with All India Congress Committee ST department president Rajesh Lilothia.

The campaign will run until November 27, targeting all assembly constituencies in Delhi, said party officials.

Maken said that the campaign has so far mobilised 300,000 “Samvidhan Rakshaks” (Constitution protectors) nationwide.

He said that the campaign has been launched exclusively in Delhi and will visit all 70 assembly constituencies of the city over the next 100 days to establish these protectors. “I am also a Samvidhan Rakshak, for which I am grateful,” he stated.

During the launch event, Maken emphasised the importance of India’s Constitution in maintaining peace and stability, contrasting it with neighbouring countries where democratic values have diminished.

“Our Constitution makes our country different from our neighbours,” he remarked. He highlighted that while there is chaos in neighbouring countries, India remains peaceful due to its robust constitutional framework.

The Congress MP alleged that certain forces are intent on undermining the Constitution to hinder the progress of the backward and underprivileged sections of society. “Those powers that do not want the backward, underprivileged sections of the country to progress attack our Constitution,” he asserted.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of advocating for constitutional changes after winning two elections and before the commencement of the 2024 general polls.

He said those who do not want the backward and Dalit classes of the country to progress attack the Constitution.

“We have seen how BJP leaders have talked about changing the Constitution”.

That is why I am very happy that I am a part of the launch of ‘Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyan’. We have to protect the Constitution even by sacrificing our lives.

The BJP’s objectives were twofold, he said, “to attack the foundation of democracy and to take away the power and equality given by the Constitution to the underprivileged sections of society.”

He emphasised the dual role of the Constitution in protecting democracy and being protected by it, citing electoral campaigns from the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

“When Rahul Gandhi went to elections with the Constitution, it had two meanings; one is to protect the Constitution, and the second is that the Constitution is protecting our democracy,” Maken said.