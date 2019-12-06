Congress leader hints at Rahul Gandhi’s return as party president

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 16:45 IST

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday dropped hints Rahul Gandhi will come back as the president after he quit the post in July following the party’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

KC Venugopal, the general secretary in-charge of organisation, said Rahul Gandhi’s return is inevitable at this juncture and he will heed to the repeated pleas of party leaders in this regard.

Speaking to reporters in north Kerala’s Wayanad where he is accompanying Rahul Gandhi on his three-day visit to the constituency, Venugopal said his decision to quit the party in July was emotional and he will return to the post soon.

“The country is going through a critical phase. The party needs his leadership most now. There is a loud chorus from party workers from different parts of the country and we all hope he will listen to them soon,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi, who took over as the president in 2017, stepped down in July this year after the party’s dismal performance in the general elections—the Congress could win only 52 seats and he was defeated in his traditional seat Amethi in Uttar Pradesh but Wayanad saved him from major blemishes.

The post was vacant for some time but later his mother Sonia Gandhi took over the reins as the interim president in August.

Another senior leader from the state, who did not want to be named, said the party is planning an extended session of AICC next month and will unanimously elect him as the president.

He said earlier he was quite reluctant to go back and insisted that the next president should be from non-Gandhi family but he has mellowed a bit now.

Many senior leaders feel that popularity of the Modi government came down drastically in the recent months and it was time for Rahul Gandhi to give the much-needed push, he said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi called on the parents of Shehla Sherin, a 10-year-old girl who died last month after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom in Sulthan Bathery.

He also visited the school where the incident took place and interacted with students.

Sherin’s parents said they informed him about the need for a medical college hospital in the district and that he promised to take it up with state authorities.