Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies in New Delhi, condolences pour in

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand assembly Indira Hridayesh died in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. She was 80. “It is shocking that our senior leader has suddenly left us. She had met various party leaders and attended a party meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. A day before on Friday I had spoken to her and she told me about continuing to hold protests against the state government. Her loss is reparable,” Suryakant Dhasmana, Congress' Uttarakhand unit vice president, said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party as well as several political leaders cutting across the political spectrum condoled Indira Hridayesh's death.

"Dr. Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

The Congress party tweeted about her death, saying it was shocking.

"The news of the death of Uttarakhand Congress Legislature Party leader Dr Indira Hridayesh ji is shocking. Condolences of the entire Congress family are with her family and loved ones. May God grant the departed soul a place at the feet of Sri," the Congress tweeted in Hindi.

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat also posted his condolence message for Indira Hridayesh on Twitter.

"Got the sad news of the death of the senior leader of Uttarakhand, former minister, leader of opposition in the current assembly and my elder sister, respected Smt. Indira Hridayesh ji. I pray to God for her soul," Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

"My acquaintance with Smt Indira Hridayesh ji has been decades old. I always got the warmth of an elder sister from her. She was always at the forefront of raising issues of public interest in the assembly. I express my condolences to her family and supporters during this difficult time," he added.