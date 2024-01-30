 Congress leader Manvendra Singh injured in accident, wife dies | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Congress' Manvendra Singh, BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh's son, injured in road accident; wife dies

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 30, 2024 07:43 PM IST

Their son Hamir, and their driver, too sustained injuries. The crash occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Congress leader and ex-Lok Sabha MP Manvendra Singh, son of BJP stalwart and former Union minister, the late Jaswant Singh, was injured on Tuesday after his car met with an accident in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Congress leader Manvendra Singh (HT File Photo)
Manvendra Singh's wife Chitra Singh, however, lost her life, while their son Hamir was injured in the crash, which occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Their driver too sustained injuries, and the three have been taken to a hospital.

“The car was headed from Delhi to Jaipur. Doctors have said that the injured are out of danger,” NDTV quoted a police officer as saying.

Tejpal Singh, Alwar's Assistant Superintendent of Police, told PTI that while the exact cause of the crash was not yet clear, it appeared that the driver ‘lost control of the vehicle which hit the sidewall.’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences at Chitra Singh's demise, and said that he was praying for a ‘speedy recovery’ of those hospitalised.

Manvendra Singh, who joined the Congress from the BJP in 2018, represented Rajasthan's Barmer constituency for his previous party, from 2004 to 2009. He is also a Colonel in the Territorial Army.

