Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Nov 05, 2023 07:26 PM IST

In a post on X, the Congress party said, "Jai Baba Kedarnath. Today, Rahul Gandhi had the darshan of Baba Kedar at Baba Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand…"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Sunday by offering prayers at the reverred Kedarnath Temple.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple. (ANI)
In a post on X, the Congress party said, "Jai Baba Kedarnath. Today, Rahul Gandhi had the darshan of Baba Kedar at Baba Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand and prayed for the happiness and peace of the country."

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi arrived at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun.

READ | ‘Why Modi calls himself OBC if there’s only one caste?’: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Congress demand for a caste census in the country and said more benefits will be given to farmers in Chhattisgarh if the party comes back to power in the state.

He alleged that the BJP uses 'Vanvasi' instead of 'Adivasi' for the tribal population living in forested areas.

Congress leader also alleged that the BJP government had not fulfilled its promises and accused it of working in the interest of industrialists.

"'Adivasi' is a revolutionary word. 'Adivasi' means the first owner of the country. The BJP does not use this word because they know that if they use it, they will have to return the jungle, water, and land to you," he said.

READ | ‘Not afraid of phone tapping’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Apple’s warning

Electioneering has picked up momentum in five poll-bound states, with polling on November 7 in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and Madhya Pradesh will hold elections on November 17. Telangana will hold polls on November 30.

