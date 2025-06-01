'Why is everybody with Pakistan, not India?’: Congress leader Shama Mohamed

Amid India's diplomatic push to isolate Pakistan internationally over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Congress leader Shama Mohamed on Sunday asserted that “everybody is with Pakistan and not with India”. She said that Islamabad has been bagging trade deals and MoUs despite being the perpetrators of terrorism. Congress leader Shama Mohamed during a protest. (PTI file photo)

Shama Mohamed, who triggered a row earlier this year by reportedly body-shaming Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, also referred to US President Donald Trump's oft-repeated claim that he had played a pivotal role in helping India and Pakistan arrive at a ceasefire understanding after four days of combat, saying the latter now puts New Delhi and Islamabad in the same basket.

"Trump has repeatedly said... 11 times now...that has brought in the ceasefire. The Trump administration clearly said that we have imposed a trade embargo on Pakistan and India to get the ceasefire. He has put India and a ceasefire in the same basket. They are the perpetrators of terrorism, while we are their victims. After 26/11, the whole world was with us, now who is with us? Why is Pakistan getting deals and MoUs?... Why is everybody with Pakistan and not with India?" she told ANI.

Mohamed's question came amid India's drive against Pakistani misinformation over Operation Sindoor, wherein several delegations of politicians have been apprising the world about India's military action and cross-border terrorism peddled by Islamabad.

Operation Sindoor

Avenging the killings of 26 people in Pahalgam, India destroyed nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Islamabad retaliated by targeting India's civilian areas and military installations. The Indian forces later hit air force bases deep inside Pakistan, forcing the nation's DGMO to request a ceasefire understanding from his Indian counterpart.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the US brokered the ceasefire understanding. He said on Friday that he told India and Pakistan that the US can't trade with nations that shoot at each other.

India has categorically denied that trade and tariffs were discussed during Washington's communication with New Delhi during the hostilities. It also denied US role in the ceasefire understanding.

India admits 'jet being down'

Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday admitted for the first time that India's jets were downed during hostilities with Pakistan.

“What is important is not the jet being down, but why they were being downed. What mistakes were made — those are important. Numbers are not important,” Chauhan told Bloomberg TV.

“The good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew our jets again, targeting at long range,” Chauhan added.