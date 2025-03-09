Congress leader Shama Mohamed, who 'fat-shamed' Rohit Sharma, praises Team India captain: 'Led from the front'

Reacting to Team India's victory in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, Congress leader Shama Mohamed, who allegedly fat-shamed Rohit Sharma, praised the leadership of the Indian skipper. Congress leader Shama Mohamed said India's Champions Trophy victory is a "triumph to remember".(X)

Shama Mohamed said Rohit Sharma led from the front with his brilliant knock, setting the tone for India's victory.

"Congratulations to Team India for their stupendous performance in winning the Champions Trophy 2025! Hats off to Captain Rohit Sharma who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played crucial knocks, steering India to glory! A triumph to remember!" she wrote on X after India's victory.

Shama Mohamed, a Congress spokeswoman, recently courted controversy as she called Rohit Sharma "fat" in a social media post. She said that Sharma was "fat" for a sportsman" and needs to lose weight.

After her remark triggered furore, the Congress made her delete the controversial post. The party reprimanded her and asked her to exercise caution in the future. The Congress asserted that Mohamed's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position.

Shama Mohamed said those were her personal remarks, and an issue had been made out unnecessarily. She also said she was proud of Rohit Sharma.

Also read: Who is Dr Shama Mohamed, Congress spokesperson who called Rohit Sharma 'fat'?

How India won the Champions Trophy

Bowling first after Rohit Sharma lost his 12th straight toss, India's spinners restricted New Zealand to 251 for seven. Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) performed really well with the ball, not allowing New Zealand batsmen room to play their shots.

Chasing a modest total, Rohit Sharma gave India a great start with his knock of 76 off 83 balls. However, a flurry of wickets ensured New Zealand's comeback in the game. Later, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and KL Rahul held their nerves as they steered the team to a comfortable victory.

Also read: Congress leader Shama Mohamed asked to delete fat-shaming post on Rohit Sharma

PM Modi lauds Team India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Champions Trophy.

"An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display," he wrote on X.