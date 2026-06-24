‘Congress leaders have much to say’: Jairam Ramesh on Shashi Tharoor's praise for PM Modi's G7 remarks

The Congress on Saturday sought to downplay the controversy over party MP Shashi Tharoor’s comments praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic outreach, with senior leader Jairam Ramesh saying that differing opinions are part of the party’s democratic functioning.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had heaped praise on PM Modi, terming his energy and dynamism as "an asset for India"(Hindustan Times)

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Responding to questions on Tharoor backing PM Modi’s remarks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, Ramesh said Congress allows its leaders to express their views and discuss issues freely within party forums.

“We have very knowledgeable and experienced leaders in our party who have much to say on national and international issues, but we are a democratic party, and we allow different points of views to be aired, and we have free and full discussions at party forums. I see that as a strength of the Congress Party that we are a democratic party,” Ramesh told news agency PTI.

Tharoor’s remarks trigger political debate

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{{^usCountry}} The issue began after Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor expressed support for Prime Minister Modi’s comments regarding the treatment of civilian sailors during conflicts, following his interaction with US President Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue began after Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor expressed support for Prime Minister Modi’s comments regarding the treatment of civilian sailors during conflicts, following his interaction with US President Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tharoor said PM Modi had clearly conveyed India’s position during both public and private discussions, stressing that civilians working on commercial ships should not be considered combatants during wartime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tharoor said PM Modi had clearly conveyed India’s position during both public and private discussions, stressing that civilians working on commercial ships should not be considered combatants during wartime. {{/usCountry}}

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“It is important to convey the message that in wartime, civilian sailors on commercial ships should not be targets of combat. They are not soldiers, and that is the message PM Modi conveyed," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The remarks drew reactions within the Congress, while the BJP used them to target the opposition party, claiming Tharoor’s comments weakened Congress’ criticism of the government.

Congress takes jibe at Shashi Tharoor

In response to this, Congress's Pawan Khera targeted Tharoor and stated that the leader's "aspirations" for the prime minister has "transcended the limitations of the physical world. He now seems capable of hearing what Modi doesn't even say."

"Tharoor ji somehow heard forceful assertions, robust pushback, and uncompromising diplomacy that never made it into the official record. Perhaps the rest of us are constrained by ordinary human senses," Khera added.

Thaoor hits back

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In response to Khera's remarks, Shashi Tharoor posted a report regarding the issue of the safety of Indian seafarers being raised during the Modi-Trump meeting.

Also read | Shashi Tharoor backs Modi on interaction with Trump, BJP taunts Rahul Gandhi: 'Hope he doesn't sack him'

BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi

Tharoor's remarks were quickly seized upon by BJP leaders, who used them to target Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a post on X, saying that Tharoor's remarks were a “birthday gift” to Rahul Gandhi, which was a day earlier, as thet “busted his fake narrative”.

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"Yesterday was Rahul Gandhi's birthday. MP Shashi Tharoor once again busts his fake narrative as his birthday gift," Poonawalla wrote.

Also read | ‘US relations with Pakistan nothing to do with India’, says Shashi Tharoor, backs separate bilateral ties

He also highlighted Tharoor's past praise of Modi, describing the Prime Minister as "visionary", "dynamic", a "great orator" and "someone who's leaving a big stamp on India".

"Hope Rahul Gandhi doesn't sack him!" Poonawalla added.

In a video statement, the BJP spokesperson intensified the attack, claiming that Tharoor's comments reflected growing recognition of PM Modi's leadership.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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