Shashi Tharoor backs Modi on interaction with Trump, BJP taunts Rahul Gandhi: 'Hope he doesn't sack him'

The BJP on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position on the treatment of civilian seafarers in conflict zones, a remark the ruling party said undercut the Opposition's criticism of the government. Shashi Tharoor's remarks on PM Modi were quickly seized upon by BJP leaders, who used them to target Rahul Gandhi. (Hindustan Times/File) Speaking about PM Modi's recent engagement with US President Donald Trump and developments in West Asia, Tharoor said that Modi was right to argue that civilian sailors involved in commercial shipping should not be treated as combatants during armed conflicts. "When it comes to the Indian sailors, the Prime Minister rather forcefully made his point, both in the public speech and, I understand, privately, that you have to understand that we have sailors in various ships. It was not an Indian ship, but even in other countries' flag vessels there are lots of Indian crew and sailors. As long as they are civilians doing commercial shipping, they should not be treated like combatants in a war," Tharoor told news agency PTI. Also Read: Congress insulted Hindu faith by portraying Rahul Gandhi as Lord Parshuram: BJP Watch his statement here:

"What Mr. Modi has said is right. That is that seafarers should be exempt from combat attacks," Tharoor said, while expressing hope that the ongoing ceasefire efforts in the region would lead to lasting peace. Tharoor's remarks come in stark contrast to Congress leadership that sought to attack the Modi government over the deaths of Indian sailors in the conflict-hit West Asia region and questioning the Prime Minister's response to the issue. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had accused the government of remaining silent on the deaths of Indian nationals. BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi Tharoor's remarks were quickly seized upon by BJP leaders, who used them to target Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a post on X, saying that Tharoor's remarks were a “birthday gift” to Rahul Gandhi, which was a day earlier, as thet “busted his fake narrative”. "Yesterday was Rahul Gandhi's birthday. MP Shashi Tharoor once again busts his fake narrative as his birthday gift," Poonawalla wrote. He also highlighted Tharoor's past praise of Modi, describing the Prime Minister as "visionary", "dynamic", a "great orator" and "someone who's leaving a big stamp on India". "Hope Rahul Gandhi doesn't sack him!" Poonawalla added.

In a video statement, the BJP spokesperson intensified the attack, claiming that Tharoor's comments reflected growing recognition of PM Modi's leadership. "It is embarrassing that it was Rahul Gandhi's birthday yesterday, but he received no gifts. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a stand to praise PM Modi. This shows that Rahul has lost the 2029 elections and public support. He has been reduced to a reel neta, not a real neta," Poonawalla said. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also weighed in, saying Tharoor's remarks exposed a contrast between the Congress MP and Rahul Gandhi on issues concerning national interest.