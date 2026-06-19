Congress insulted Hindu faith by portraying Rahul Gandhi as Lord Parshuram: BJP

The BJP on Friday alleged that the Congress has insulted the Hindu faith by portraying Rahul Gandhi as Lord Parshuram during celebrations to mark the Congress leader's birthday. Congress workers with a portrait of Rahul Gandhi dressed as Lord Parashuram on the occasion of his birthday, at the bank of the river Ganga, in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The remarks came after Youth Congress workers in Varanasi celebrated Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday with symbolic rituals, including pouring milk over his photograph in the Ganga river.

In the image used during the celebration, Rahul Gandhi was depicted as Lord Parshuram, holding an axe in one hand and a copy of the Constitution in the other.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla attacks Congress BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that "insulting Hindu faith is the only identity of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress".

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"For the Congress, Gandhi may be God. But he is not for Hindus. The manner in which Rahul Gandhi has been depicted as Parshuram ji, an avatar of God, shows that they are insulting Hindu faith all the time," Poonawalla said in a post on X.

He alleged that the Congress and its alliance partners continuously abuse Hindu traditions and are now indulging in such acts for vote bank politics.

"They spoke of Hindu terror and saffron terror. They said the consecration of the Ram Mandir was merely singing and dancing. They have repeatedly abused and questioned Hindu traditions.