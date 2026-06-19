'Our shared resolve to defend...': In Rahul Gandhi's birthday response to MK Stalin, a hint of rapprochement

As Rahul Gandhi turned 56 on Friday, several leaders from the opposition parties joined in extending birthday wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with several others in Bihar. (AICC) From the ruling camp, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Gandhi. Leaders from the INDIA bloc as well as several regional parties also joined in greeting the Congress leader on his birthday. However, what stood out was the birthday greetings from an estranged ally: the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. DMK chief and former chief minister MK Stalin extended a short customary greeting to Rahul Gandhi on X: “Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Leader of Opposition Thiru. @RahulGandhi. Wishing you good health and happiness.”

The social media post was a depart from the birthday greetings to the Congress leader shared last year, when Stalin called Gandhi his "brother-in-ideals". Calling Rahul Gandhi a brother "bound by thought, vision, and purpose", Stalin added, "May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours." The change in Stalin's tone comes following Tamil Nadu elections where Congress went into post-poll alliance with chief minister Vjiay's TVK. Ever since, DMK has hit out at Congress for undermining the alliance partners and weakening the opposition unity.