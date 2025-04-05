‘Congress leniency led to Waqf boards flouting norms,’ alleges Kangana Ranaut

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Saturday alleged that the Congress' leniency towards the Waqf boards led to them “flouting norms”. New Delhi: BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Ranaut, while addressing a public meeting in her Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, alleged a “big conspiracy” behind the formation of Waqf boards even before independence.

“The entire country is suffering till now because of that, she alleged,” PTI quoted the actor-turned-politician as saying.

Ranaut claimed that the new legislation will address the issue of “significant encroachments.”

She alleged that huge chunks of land had been grabbed in the name of Waqf boards.

ALSO READ: AIMIM, Cong leaders approach top court challenging Waqf bill

Kangana termed Waqf bill passage in Parliament 'historic'

On Thursday, Ranaut hailed the passage of Waqf Amendment Bill as "historic," crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing legal loopholes.

"Today is a historic day. The reason we are witnessing this significant moment in our country is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, just think about how many such systems exist that affect the country, and yet, it is hard to believe. Can anything be above the law in this country?" ANI had quoted her as saying.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill after two days of heated debates in both Houses.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

ALSO READ: After Parliament nod, what’s next for the Waqf legislation?

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

(With PTI inputs)