Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kangana Ranaut on Waqf bill: ‘Fortunate to see this day because of PM Modi’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2025 05:46 PM IST

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 226 MPs in favour of the bill and 163 against.

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted on Thursday to the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House, in New Delhi on April 2.(ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House, in New Delhi on April 2.(ANI)

"We have been able to see this fortunate day today only because of PM Narendra Modi...The whole country is happy today that Waqf will be regulated now," Kangana Ranaut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ranaut, the Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, also asserted that the legal system can now hold everyone accountable, reiterating that “no one is above the Constitution.”

"If they (do) anything illegal, the legal system can now ask questions. You can see what the condition was earlier. Be it Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh... works which were stuck for years are now being done by PM Modi," Kangana Ranaut said, according to PTI.

Also Read | ‘Voted against Waqf Bill to oppose BJP’s intentions to grab land’: Uddhav Thackeray

On a question about the criticism of the Waqf Bill by Opposition, Ranaut said,"Our home minister (Amit Shah), (Parliamentary affairs minister) Kiren Rijiju elaborated everything about the bill. The bottom line of the bill is that no one is above the Constitution of the country."

Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved amendments to the central waqf law, which aims to make sweeping changes in the regulation and management of Islamic charitable endowments, accords more power to the government, and allows for the appointment of non-Muslims and women to waqf boards, after overcoming a stiff challenge from the Opposition that alleged the bill was unconstitutional.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lower House with 226 MPs in favour of the bill and 163 against, after a marathon 12-hour debate.

The bill has now been tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Kiren Rijiju.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kangana Ranaut on Waqf bill: ‘Fortunate to see this day because of PM Modi’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On