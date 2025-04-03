Kangana Ranaut on Waqf bill: ‘Fortunate to see this day because of PM Modi’

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted on Thursday to the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House, in New Delhi on April 2.(ANI)

"We have been able to see this fortunate day today only because of PM Narendra Modi...The whole country is happy today that Waqf will be regulated now," Kangana Ranaut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ranaut, the Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, also asserted that the legal system can now hold everyone accountable, reiterating that “no one is above the Constitution.”

"If they (do) anything illegal, the legal system can now ask questions. You can see what the condition was earlier. Be it Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh... works which were stuck for years are now being done by PM Modi," Kangana Ranaut said, according to PTI.

Also Read | ‘Voted against Waqf Bill to oppose BJP’s intentions to grab land’: Uddhav Thackeray

On a question about the criticism of the Waqf Bill by Opposition, Ranaut said,"Our home minister (Amit Shah), (Parliamentary affairs minister) Kiren Rijiju elaborated everything about the bill. The bottom line of the bill is that no one is above the Constitution of the country."

Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved amendments to the central waqf law, which aims to make sweeping changes in the regulation and management of Islamic charitable endowments, accords more power to the government, and allows for the appointment of non-Muslims and women to waqf boards, after overcoming a stiff challenge from the Opposition that alleged the bill was unconstitutional.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lower House with 226 MPs in favour of the bill and 163 against, after a marathon 12-hour debate.

The bill has now been tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Kiren Rijiju.