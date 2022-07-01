Congress may name Kanhaiya Kumar as national spokesman amid focus on Hindi

The Congress is likely to name former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who joined the party in September last year, as a national spokesperson as part of the latest reshuffle in its communications team and focus on Hindi.

Kumar addressed his first press conference for the party on June 18 over the Agnipath military recruitment schemes. He criticised the scheme and said it would impact the poor people, who aspire to join the Indian armed forces.

Kumar also participated in Congress’s protests against the scheme. On June 26, he was also among the 20 Congress leaders, who addressed the media over the scheme across India. Kumar held a press conference in Patna.

People aware of the matter said Kumar, who is known for his command over Hindi, is set to get more prominence as the party has started focussing on Hindi in its communications as it faces an uphill task in taking on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in north India.

“Emphasis is more on Hindi and bilingual speakers of Hindi and English as our political message cannot spread long enough by only using English,” said a functionary, who did not want to be named.

A new set of spokespersons are likely to be younger with regional and gender parity.