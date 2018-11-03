Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge moves Supreme Court against ‘illegal’ removal of CBI chief

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the ‘illegal’ removal of CBI chief Alok Verma.

“The act is, ‘completely illegal, arbitrary, punitive, without jurisdiction”, Kharge, who is the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

CBI chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana were divested of all charge in a 2.30am order on October 24 as a culmination of the internal feud in the agency. Nageshwar Rao was appointed the interim chief.

