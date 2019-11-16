e-paper
Congress MLA Aditi Singh to marry party’s Punjab lawmaker Angad Saini on Nov 21

Angad made his political debut in 2017 and won from Shaheed Bhagat Nagar assembly constituency. Similarly, Aditi Singh is one of the youngest MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha, who won the Rae Bareli sadar seat with more than 90,000 votes in 2017.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:53 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Both, Angad and Aditi became MLAs in 2017 and come from political families.
Congress’s Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh is set to marry fellow party colleague and Punjab lawmaker Angad Saini on November 21 in New Delhi. The Saini family will also have a reception two days later on November 23.

The family sources say that the wedding cards are being distributed to the invitees for the function. Both, Angad and Aditi became MLAs in 2017 and come from political families.

Angad Saini, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar MLA, confirmed the development over the phone.

Angad made his political debut in 2017 and won from Shaheed Bhagat Nagar assembly constituency. The young MLA comes from the family of late Dilbagh Singh, who won the Nawanshahr seat for record six times.

Similarly, Aditi Singh is one of the youngest MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha, who won the Rae Bareli sadar seat with more than 90,000 votes in 2017. Her father Akhilesh Kumar Singh represented Rae Bareli five times.

