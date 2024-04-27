Congress moves EC against Anurag Thakur's 'property to Muslim' attack: 'Outrageous'

The Congress on Saturday moved the Election Commission of India over Anurag Thakur's speech in Himachal Pradesh in which he reiterated that Congress would give 'your property' to Muslims -- a claim that has taken the centrestage in the political discourse amid the ongoing elections. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said the Congress would redistribute wealth if they come to power and that would include women's gold and mangalsutra, the Congress refuted it and complained to the EC. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to PM Modi seeking time so that he could explain Congress manifesto to the prime minister. But the controversy kept raging with Anurag Thakur fuelling it. Anurag Thakur said Congress would snatch people's property and distribute among Muslims.

"Today, Anurag Thakur followed in the footsteps of the PM and the UP Chief Minister and made a most outrageous speech that violates all standards of decency and truth, apart from the EC's Model Code of Conduct itself. @INCIndia has written to the ECI to take note of the speech and issue Mr. Thakur a notice immediately. The ECI must realise that a lack of meaningful action emboldens these bad faith actions. And if they do not take action then we will name and shame these offenders who think they are above the law, both in the arena of the public as well as before the courts," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

The Election Commission, prompted by Congress's earlier complaint, took note of PM Modi's remark and served a notice to BJP president JP Nadda.

Anurag Thakur said it is clear from the Congress manifesto that Congress's 'hand' has joined 'foreign hands' and they want to give the property of the country's people to the Muslims; they want to finish the country's nuclear power, they want to fragment the country on castes. "Tukde tukde gang hijacked their ideology. You have to decide whether the children's property should remain with them or should it go to Muslims. We gave all rights to Muslims, equally... But we did not give it based on religion, we gave it because it was their right... When Rajiv Gandhi became the PM, there was a law that 55% of the property would go to the government but he abolished this law and saved his property. Now, Rahul Gandhi did not get married so he wants to take away your children's property. The Gandhi family does whatever suits them," Anurag Thakur said.