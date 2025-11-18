Congress MP's ‘RSS probe', 'Kashmir injustice' remark amid Delhi blast case sparks row; BJP reacts

Congress MP Hussain Dalwai on Monday demanded a probe into the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in connection with the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort and linked the explosion to the alleged "injustice in Kashmir. The Congress leader sparked massive political controversy, drawing the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress leader Hussain Dalwai demanded a probe into the RSS, the BJP's parent outfit, and questioned the timing of the blast near Red Fort.(X/PTI_News)

Several BJP leaders, including national spokespersons, hit out at Dalwai and condemned his remarks.

What did Dalwai say?

The entire controversy erupted after Congress leader Hussain Dalwai demanded a probe into the RSS, the BJP's parent outfit, and questioned the timing of the blast near Red Fort.

"Why do bomb blasts happen repeatedly during elections? This needs investigation," Dalwai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He alleged that the RSS has some factions that might 'support terrorism', adding that injustice happens to people because of this.

The government should take some action against RSS too, Dalwai added. He mentioned the cultural practices of the RSS and said, "The RSS volunteers carry sticks on their shoulders, which shows their belief in violence and not in Mahatma Gandhi's ideology. All those believing in violence, including the RSS, should be investigated."

Dalwai went on to say that the "injustice happening in Kashmir will have consequences", criticising the government's approach to the region following the revocation of special status.

"The government keeps speaking against Kashmir daily, which may lead some youth to resist and protest... It should listen and adopt a motherly approach," he said.

Further, the Congress leader sought an investigation into party colleague Chidambaram's theory that the blast was an "internal issue involving internal terrorism".

Dalwai praised Chidambaram as "very knowledgeable and educated, unlike Amit Shah", demanding that the government probe the former Union minister's theory.

What BJP leaders said?

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack and labelled Dalwai a "spin doctor for terror".

He said that after PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's "bizarre comment justifying" the blast in Delhi, "now it is the turn of Congress's Hussain Dalwai, who has come out once again to become a spin doctor of terror and echoes the line taken by Mr Chidambaram that there is internal terrorism, that circumstances lead to terrorism, that injustice leads to terrorism".

He said that drawing parallels where none exist is the "standard operating procedure" of the Congress leader. "He (Dalwai) invokes RSS's name also, tries to draw parallel where none exists and ever since the Delhi blast has taken place, these spin doctors of terror, be it the Samajwadi Party, Abu Azmi who said these terrorists are innocent, be it the Congress leaders who started justifying the act of terror, Mehbooba Mufti, all of them out vote bank neeti above rashtra neeti. This is their standard operating procedure," Poonawalla added in a video statement.

He accused the Congress of standing with terrorism for vote bank and appeasement. "They have done it in the case of Yaqub, Afzal; they do it in the case of Naxals, whom they call Shaheed; they do it time and again, even in the case of Batla House terrorists; they were crying copiously," the BJP spokesperson said.

"This shows that for vote bank and appeasement, they can even stand with terror, justify terror, legitimise terror. First it was Mehbooba Mufti, now it is Hussain Dalwai," Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla said that Dalwai's statement represents the Congress party line, adding that his remarks are not a one-off statement of the Congress. "No wonder Congress has become what Prime Minister Modi says, Muslim League Maoist Congress," he added.

ALSO READ | NIA arrests Kashmir man for Delhi blast case, had conspired with Dr Umar to carry out terror attack

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology department, said in a post on X, "MMC (Muslim League Mao Congress) justifies Red Fort blast. Quotes former Home Minister P Chidambaram in defence. Shame."

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that Congress's agenda is "terror cover fire" first and the nation last. "Rahul Gandhi's Congress starts JUSTIFYING & DEFENDING Red Fort Blast terrorists. Says- “Injustice in the Valley will have repercussions.” For Congress: Nation Last, Terror Cover fire first!" Bhandari added.