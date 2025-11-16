NIA arrests Kashmir man for Delhi blast case, had conspired with Dr Umar to carry out terror attack

In a major breakthrough in the Delhi car blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri man who allegedly conspired with Umar Un Nabi, the suspect behind the wheel of the explosives-laden car, to carry out the terror attack near the Red Fort, that killed 10 people. The NIA has made a major arrest in Delhi Red Fort blast case.(ANI)

The NIA has arrested Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the Hyundai i20, used in the attack on November 10, was registered. Ali was arrested from Delhi by the central agency.

“NIA investigations had revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack,” a statement of the probe agency said.

Also Read: Red Fort blast: Suspect used multiple phones, say police

Amir Rashid Ali had allegedly came to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, Hyundai i20, which was used in the crime. The car was captured by dozens of CCTVs making several stops at key intersections in crowded Old Delhi area before the explosives went off at a busy intersection on November 10 evening.

An NIA forensic probe had established the identity of the deceased driver of the ill-fated car as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district, who worked as an Assistant Professor at Al Falah University at Faridabad.

Also Read: Suspect fled to Nuh, used multiple phones: Key new details in Delhi blast probe

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Police has detained three people, including two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University, which has emeged as a crucial link in the terror module case.

The NIA further said it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case.