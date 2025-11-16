Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
NIA arrests Kashmir man for Delhi blast case, had conspired with Dr Umar to carry out terror attack

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 16, 2025 07:49 pm IST

The NIA has arrested Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the Hyundai i20, involved in the attack, was registered. Ali was arrested from Delhi by the NIA.

In a major breakthrough in the Delhi car blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri man who allegedly conspired with Umar Un Nabi, the suspect behind the wheel of the explosives-laden car, to carry out the terror attack near the Red Fort, that killed 10 people.

The NIA has made a major arrest in Delhi Red Fort blast case.(ANI)

The NIA has arrested Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the Hyundai i20, used in the attack on November 10, was registered. Ali was arrested from Delhi by the central agency.

“NIA investigations had revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack,” a statement of the probe agency said.

Amir Rashid Ali had allegedly came to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, Hyundai i20, which was used in the crime. The car was captured by dozens of CCTVs making several stops at key intersections in crowded Old Delhi area before the explosives went off at a busy intersection on November 10 evening.

An NIA forensic probe had established the identity of the deceased driver of the ill-fated car as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district, who worked as an Assistant Professor at Al Falah University at Faridabad.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Police has detained three people, including two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University, which has emeged as a crucial link in the terror module case.

The NIA further said it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
