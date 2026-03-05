Congress names six Rajya Sabha candidates, renominates Singhvi and Netam

The Congress party has announced six candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, renominating two sitting members and fielding several new faces from different states. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi addresses the media in New Delhi. (ANI)

The party has renominated lawmakers Abhishek Singhvi and Phulo Devi Netam, and named Kangra district unit president Anurag Sharma as its candidate from Himachal Pradesh.

Singhvi has been nominated from Telangana, while Netam will contest from Chhattisgarh.

The decision to field a young leader from Himachal Pradesh holds significance as the Congress once again overlooked veteran leader Anand Sharma — a former Union minister and ex-deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha.

Ironically, Anand Sharma was the Congress candidate from the Kangra seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party has also nominated Christopher Tilak, a Christian leader and AICC secretary, from Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections in the southern state.

In Haryana, the Congress has nominated Karamvir Singh Boudh, a Scheduled Caste leader.

According to a senior leader, “The choice of Karamvir Singh Boudh reflects the party’s attempt to balance all sections of the party. Boudh is a loyalist of Kumari Shelja, a known adversary of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. While Hooda has been made the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Boudh has been rewarded with a Rajya Sabha berth.”

For the sixth seat, the party has nominated Vem Narender Reddy from Telangana.