Home / India News / Congress names Yuri Alemao as legislative party chief in Goa

Congress names Yuri Alemao as legislative party chief in Goa

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 03:15 PM IST

Alemao succeeds Michael Lobo, one of the eight lawmakers who joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday last

Eight of Congress’s 11 lawmakers joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday last. (HT PHOTO)
Eight of Congress’s 11 lawmakers joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday last. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Congress on Tuesday named Yuri Alemao, 37, a first-time lawmaker from the Cuncolim constituency, as its legislative party chief in Goa days after eight of its 11 lawmakers joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday last.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party appointed Alemao despite being the youngest among the three remaining lawmakers of the party. Alemao succeeds Michael Lobo, one of the eight lawmakers.

Carlos Alvares Ferreira, one of the three remaining Congress lawmakers, congratulated Alemao. “Congratulations to my colleague Yuri Alemao for being appointed as the CLP [Congress legislative party] leader. Look forward to working as a good team to revive the Congress.”

Alemao, the son of former Congress minister Joaquim Alemao, managed to win from Cuncolim in this year’s assembly polls after previously losing twice narrowly in 2012 and 2017. He has since taken on the government in the assembly.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out