Hours after Mamata's support, Congress claims Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan arrested

Milan Pradhan, Congress party's candidate for Nandigram bypoll in West Bengal, was arrested hours after former chief minister and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee threw her support for the candidate, the Congress party claimed on Friday.
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“Today, Mamata Banerjee—the former Chief Minister—extended her support to Milan Pradhan. Within just a few hours, he was arrested... If you resort to intimidation—refusing to give space to the opposition—do you want autocracy or democracy in this country?... If you think you can stop the Congress or the opposition through such threats, then you are likely under a complete misconception.” Congress spokesperson Mita Chakraborty told news agency ANI.
Another senior Congress leader told PTI, “This is nothing but a dirty game of the BJP. Milan had been spearheading the Nandigram movement in 2007. He had been named in at least 12 cases since then. But today, because he has successfully filed his nomination, the police were made to arrest him.”
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On Friday, Mamata Banerjee said that her faction had decided not to contest the Nandigram bypolls and would instead support the Congress candidate.
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On Friday, Mamata Banerjee said that her faction had decided not to contest the Nandigram bypolls and would instead support the Congress candidate.
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Banerjee said the move reflected the INDIA alliance's commitment to unity as Opposition parties seek to challenge the BJP together.
Deep Dive
Why was Milan Pradhan arrested shortly after Mamata Banerjee's support?
Milan Pradhan's arrest came just hours after Mamata Banerjee expressed her support for him, which Congress claims reflects intimidation against opposing candidates, alleging a tactic used to undermine democracy.
What led to Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrawing her nomination for the Nandigram bypoll?
Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination after meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and shortly thereafter it was announced that Mamata Banerjee's faction would support Congress candidate Milan Pradhan instead.
How has the TMC's decision to support Congress in Nandigram impacted the bypoll dynamics?
The TMC's choice to support Congress instead of fielding their own candidate marks a rare collaboration aimed at presenting a united front against the BJP in the Nandigram bypoll, changing the electoral landscape significantly.
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Home/India News/Hours after Mamata's support, Congress claims Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan arrested
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