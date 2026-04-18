'Congress, Oppn parties committed foeticide': PM Modi after women's quota bill setback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at the Opposition over what he claimed was the “bhrun hatya” or foeticide of Centre's "honest attempts" at providing equality to women.

PM Modi hit out at the Opposition parties over women's quota bill on Saturday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

PM Modi was addressing the nation a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 failed to clear Lok Sabha amid a united front from the Opposition.

“This was an attempt to give more voice to every state in the Parliament. Whether states are small or big, whether they have more population or less, this was an attempt to ensure equal distribution of power. But the Congress and its allies committed foeticide of this honest attempt in front of the whole country. They have committed foeticide,” PM Modi said in the video address.

Also Read: 'TMC, DMK missed opportunity': PM Modi attacks state governments ahead of polls

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said opposition parties that opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament were taking women's power for granted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said opposition parties that opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament were taking women's power for granted. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi said parties like the Congress, TMC, SP, and DMK are culprit of this foeticide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi said parties like the Congress, TMC, SP, and DMK are culprit of this foeticide. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “They are the culprits of the Constitution and the Nari Shakti. Congress hates the subject of women reservation,” he said, adding that the women of our country will give befitting reply to Congress and its allies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They are the culprits of the Constitution and the Nari Shakti. Congress hates the subject of women reservation,” he said, adding that the women of our country will give befitting reply to Congress and its allies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Congress has always spread falsehoods about necessary reforms, delayed every reform, while it ruled,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Congress has always spread falsehoods about necessary reforms, delayed every reform, while it ruled,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He further said that women had seen how parties like the Congress, the TMC and the DMK "celebrated their selfish politics" against women's empowerment.

"The opposition has committed a sin by opposing women's reservation, and they will surely be punished for this. Opposition parties have insulted our Constitution by defeating the bill," he said.

The prime minister further said that though the government could not get 66 per cent of the votes in Lok Sabha, but the government has the support of women.

“Yesterday, we didn't had the strength, but that doesn't mean we lost. Our struggle won't stop here. We have to fulfill this vow,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON