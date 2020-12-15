e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress opposes ‘extravagant’ Goa Liberation Day celebrations

Congress opposes ‘extravagant’ Goa Liberation Day celebrations

The BJP government in the state already announced various programmes from December 19, 2020 to December 19, 2021 to mark the diamond jubilee of the Liberation Day and requested Rs 100 crore from the Centre.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 15:18 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Panaji
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI/ File photo)
         

The Congress on Tuesday boycotted a meeting called by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to plan celebrations to mark the 60th year of Goa Liberation, saying the opposition party is against the “extravaganza”.

The BJP government in the state already announced various programmes from December 19, 2020 to December 19, 2021 to mark the diamond jubilee of the Liberation Day and requested Rs 100 crore from the Centre.

“I boycotted the meeting while respecting the sentiments of freedom fighters and Goans. I will not be part of any decision which promotes extravaganza in Goa Liberation Day celebrations,” Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Digambar Kamat told reporters.

He demanded the chief minister cancel the tender of an event management agency and involve associations of freedom fighters, local artists and other groups, in the celebrations.

Earlier, Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai had announced that his party will not be part of the celebrations at a time when the state is reeling under financial crisis.

The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated in commemoration of the Indian armed forces freeing Goa from the Portuguese rule.

tags
top news
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In