Congress picks 475 coordinators for Lok Sabha elections

The All India Congress Committee on Sunday appointed coordinators for key Lok Sabha constituencies and filled other important positions, setting the stage for the 2024 general elections. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (HT file)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointments of the constituency coordinators, the Assam state election committee and presidents of the National Students’ Union of India for three state units ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

The 475 coordinators for parliamentary constituencies will oversee and coordinate the party’s electoral efforts across the nation.

“We are working on all 500 constituencies. We have finalised parliament observers. That list will be announced shortly and they will assess each constituency. Once negotiations with INDIA alliance members are finalised, the exact number of seats will also come out, but we are putting our efforts everywhere,” Kharge had said at a press briefing on the upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday.

The development comes ahead of talks among the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc on sharing Lok Sabha seats. “It may so happen that today we are thinking that we are getting ‘A’ seat. Suppose our alliance partner doesn’t agree and says take ‘C’ seat. Therefore, we are working on all constituencies,” Kharge had said.

The INDIA grouping has conducted four meetings, starting in Patna in June, followed by gatherings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and most recently, in Delhi last month.

“The AICC has approved the request of the Andhra Pradesh Congress to appoint Parliament Coordinators for all Lok Sabha seats in the state. Hope the teamwork makes the dream of our beloved leader YSR come true,” Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted on X (previously Twitter). “Mission 2024 is on!”

This proactive measure aims to fortify the Congress party’s presence on the ground and strengthen its engagement with the electorate in preparation for the general elections.

Kharge has also approved the immediate establishment of the state election Committee of Assam. The committee, consisting of 38 members, features chairman Bhupen Kumar Borah, vice-chairman Debabrata Saikia, and members including Rakibul Hussain, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Gaurav Gogoi and Nandita Das.

The party has also approved the appointment of three presidents for the party’s state state units. The new presidents are Vinod Jakhar in Rajasthan, Swarup Kumar Sil in Tripura, and Rishabh Pandey for Uttar Pradesh East.