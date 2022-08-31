Congress presidential polls: Manish Tewari questions fairness of the process

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday questioned the fairness of the process to elect the new chief of the party in the absence of a publicly available electoral roll and asked the poll in charge Madhusudan Mistry to publish the names and addresses of the electors for transparency.

Member of Parliament Karti P Chidambaram echoed Tewari saying every election needs a well-defined and clear electoral college. “The process of forming the electoral college must also be clear, well defined & transparent. An ad hoc electoral college is no electoral college,” tweeted Chidambaram.

Tewari added for any election to be kosher, the electoral college must be constitutionally constituted. “With great respect @MD_Mistry ji How can there be a fair & free election without a publicly available electoral roll? Essence of a fair & free process is names & addresses of electors must be published on @INCIndia website in a transparent manner,” Tewari tweeted.

Tewari was responding to Mistry’s interview with The Hindu rejecting former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comment that the polls are a farce. Mistry, who heads the party’s Central Election Authority (CEA), told the paper on Tuesday that there should not be any doubt about the fairness of the electoral process. He said the details about the 9,000-member electoral college are available at the state Congress offices.

Tewari, who was among the leaders of the so-called G-23 group who wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi demanding sweeping changes in the party in 2020, questioned why would someone need to visit the offices for the list of electors. “How can someone consider running if he/she does not know who electors are If someone has to file his/her nomination & gets it proposed by 10 Congressperson’s as is a requirement CEA can reject it saying they are not valid electors?”

Other G-23 leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, and Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday discussed the elections before meeting Azad, who was also part of their group and quit the Congress last week.

The polling for electing the new Congress president will take place on October 17 and results will be announced on October 19. The date of notification is September 22. Candidates can file their nominations between September 24 and 30. October 8 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

