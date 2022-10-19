Home / India News / Congress presidential polls results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am
Congress presidential polls results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 07:15 AM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge is seen as the favourite to win the contest. News agencies have reported that the elected president will take charge after Diwali in the presence of senior leaders in a programme at the Congress headquarters.

The Congress is set to get a new president.
ByHT News Desk
The Congress is set to get a new president on Wednesday with the counting to take place from 10 am.

Former Union Ministers Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray and it will be for the first time in 24 years that the party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The new president will take place of Sonia Gandhi who had been serving as interim president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The result is likely to be declared between 3 pm to 4 pm. The ballot boxes from the state headquarters have reached the counting place in the Congress office.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 19, 2022 07:15 AM IST

    Elections to the post of Congress president were held on Monday

    Elections to the post of Congress president were held on Monday, and 68 polling booths were set up across the country.

  • Oct 19, 2022 06:52 AM IST

    Shashi Tharoor or Mallikarjun Kharge?

    The electoral contest was held between veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

  • Oct 19, 2022 06:39 AM IST

    More than 9,500 delegates cast their votes in the presidential election

    The Chairman of the Central Election Authority will announce the result after counting. More than 9,500 delegates cast their votes in the presidential election which took place at the culmination of the party's organisational polls.

  • Oct 19, 2022 06:19 AM IST

    Congress to get first non-Gandhi president in 24 years

    It will be for the first time in 24 years that the party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

'Compare 26/11 with Pulwama and Uri': Jaishankar on Modi's foreign policy

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 07:14 AM IST

Today's America is a changed and new America, foreign minister S Jaishankar said referring it as one of the most significant world development. The other is the rise of China, the foreign minister said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar delivering speech in Ahmedabad on ‘Indian Foreign Policy in Modi era’
External affairs minister S Jaishankar delivering speech in Ahmedabad on ‘Indian Foreign Policy in Modi era’

'The fact that Modi govt actively…': Congress on release of Bilkis case convicts

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 06:28 AM IST

The Gujarat government told the Supreme Court that the Union ministry of home affairs approved the early release of 11 convicts serving life sentence for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members.

A man offers sweets to people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, after they came out of the Godhra sub-jail.
A man offers sweets to people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, after they came out of the Godhra sub-jail.

Congress presidential polls results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 07:15 AM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge is seen as the favourite to win the contest. News agencies have reported that the elected president will take charge after Diwali in the presence of senior leaders in a programme at the Congress headquarters.

The Congress is set to get a new president.
Breaking: PM to inaugurate DefExpo22 during two-day Gujarat visit

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 06:42 AM IST

Breaking news today October 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.

Mahua Moitra raises 3 questions on Bilkis Bano case: Why parole of 4 years?

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 05:50 AM IST

The Gujarat government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the 11 convicts completed their 14 years in prison. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said each of them got ‘ridiculously high’ parole of 4 years making their jail term of only 10 years.

Mahua Moitra said it's in black and white for all to see who ordered the remission of the Bilkis Bano rapists and how.&nbsp;(PTI)
Mahua Moitra said it's in black and white for all to see who ordered the remission of the Bilkis Bano rapists and how. (PTI)

Tharoor or Kharge? Cong to get new prez today, first non-Gandhi chief in 24 yrs

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 04:33 AM IST

The counting of votes will begin at 10am at the party's headquarters in the national capital, and the veteran Kharge all set to emerge victorious.

Congress presidential candidates Shashi Tharoor (L) and Mallikarjun Kharge (R) cast their votes in Kerala and Karnataka, respectively.
Congress presidential candidates Shashi Tharoor (L) and Mallikarjun Kharge (R) cast their votes in Kerala and Karnataka, respectively.

Maha Padayatra turns violent in Andhra town

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The clash broke out between 600-odd farmers supported by TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party and YSRCP workers in Rajahmundry town on Tuesday

Maha Padayatra turns violent in Andhra town
Maha Padayatra turns violent in Andhra town

Thoothukudi firing probe: Report calls for action against police and district officials

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:41 AM IST

The commissions noted that two groups were to protest on 22 May to coincide with the 100th day of their protest against Sterlite expanding its operations

The committee was constituted to probe the cases and circumstances leading to the police opening fire on 22 May 2018 which resulted in the death of 13 anti-Sterlite protestors and injured hundreds in Thoothukudi. (Hindustan Times)
The committee was constituted to probe the cases and circumstances leading to the police opening fire on 22 May 2018 which resulted in the death of 13 anti-Sterlite protestors and injured hundreds in Thoothukudi. (Hindustan Times)

Judge met Chhattisgarh CM days before bail to accused in NAN scam: ED

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:39 AM IST

A Chhattisgarh high court judge met the state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel few days before the bail was granted to some of the prime accused in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN or public distribution corporation) scam, the ED claimed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI)

AIADMK MLAs spar with Speaker over OPS’ seat; evicted from TN Assembly

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:39 AM IST

After being evicted, EPS spoke to reporters outside the Assembly, blaming the Speaker for not accepting a decision taken by the majority of the AIADMK to replace OPS with Udayakumar.

The EPS faction had wanted the Speaker to accept their removal of OPS and replace him with R B Udhayakumar, their choice as the new deputy leader of opposition (PTI)
The EPS faction had wanted the Speaker to accept their removal of OPS and replace him with R B Udhayakumar, their choice as the new deputy leader of opposition (PTI)

Nandi idol at Shiva temple vandalised in Andhra Pradesh dist

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Police are also examining the CCTV footage in the area, Garg said. “The idol has been seized and it has being sent for forensic analysis,” she said.

The idol at the temple in Kanaparthi village of N G Pandu block was erected in front of the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Shiva. (HT Photo)
The idol at the temple in Kanaparthi village of N G Pandu block was erected in front of the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Shiva. (HT Photo)

Governor’s role limited in federal structure: Kerala CM

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:36 AM IST

The governor had removed 15 members of the Kerala University senate on Saturday for failing to nominate a member to the selection committee for appointing the next vice- chancellor.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)

TN assembly adopts resolution against Hindi imposition, blames BJP of using ‘language for power’

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:35 AM IST

The opposition AIADMK, led by former chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, and BJP MLAs staged a walkout ahead of assembly proceedings

The resolution comes in the backdrop of outrage among several states over a report by the parliamentary committee on official languages that allegedly recommends that India’s scheduled languages, including Hindi , get priority in public offices, higher education institutions such as IITs and IIMs, and in local courts (but not high courts) (ANI)
The resolution comes in the backdrop of outrage among several states over a report by the parliamentary committee on official languages that allegedly recommends that India’s scheduled languages, including Hindi , get priority in public offices, higher education institutions such as IITs and IIMs, and in local courts (but not high courts) (ANI)

International Solar Alliance to discuss climate financing at COP27

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The International Solar Alliance will raise the issue of climate finance for energy transition and energy access in developing countries at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt between November 6 and 18, ISA co-President and Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh said.

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh. (HT file)
Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh. (HT file)

Police detain 130 protesters demanding removal of toll booth in Mangaluru

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST

At least 130 people were detained by Mangaluru police on Tuesday during a protest demanding the removal of the Surathkal toll gate on the outskirts of the city

The protest was organised by the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, an outfit opposed to the operation of the toll gate at Surathkal. (HT Photo)
The protest was organised by the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, an outfit opposed to the operation of the toll gate at Surathkal. (HT Photo)
