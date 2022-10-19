Congress presidential polls results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am
Mallikarjun Kharge is seen as the favourite to win the contest. News agencies have reported that the elected president will take charge after Diwali in the presence of senior leaders in a programme at the Congress headquarters.
The Congress is set to get a new president on Wednesday with the counting to take place from 10 am.
Former Union Ministers Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray and it will be for the first time in 24 years that the party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.
The new president will take place of Sonia Gandhi who had been serving as interim president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The result is likely to be declared between 3 pm to 4 pm. The ballot boxes from the state headquarters have reached the counting place in the Congress office.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 19, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Elections to the post of Congress president were held on Monday
Elections to the post of Congress president were held on Monday, and 68 polling booths were set up across the country.
-
Oct 19, 2022 06:52 AM IST
Shashi Tharoor or Mallikarjun Kharge?
The electoral contest was held between veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.
-
Oct 19, 2022 06:39 AM IST
More than 9,500 delegates cast their votes in the presidential election
The Chairman of the Central Election Authority will announce the result after counting. More than 9,500 delegates cast their votes in the presidential election which took place at the culmination of the party's organisational polls.
-
Oct 19, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Congress to get first non-Gandhi president in 24 years
It will be for the first time in 24 years that the party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.