In Karnataka poll manifesto, Congress equates Bajrang Dal to PFI, vows to ban it. Key points

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, making big promises and proposing a ban on organisations that “promote enmity or hatred” such as the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal.

Congress flags waves at rallies

According to the party, “law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities."

“We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations, says Congress in its manifesto for Karnataka Elections 2023,” the Congress tweeted.

Here are the top five promises in Congress' Karnataka manifesto

Gruha Jyothi

Under Gruha Jyothi, the Congress will provide free electricity up to 200 units in all houses in Karnataka.

Gruha Lakshmi

Under this, the Congress has promised to provide ₹2,000 to each woman head of family.

Anna Bhagya

Every person in Below Poverty Line (BPL) family will get 10 kg of food grains per month.

Yuva Nidhi

₹3,000 will be provided per month to unemployed graduates, and ₹1,500 will be given to unemployed diploma holders under Yuva Nidhi.

Shakti scheme

The Congress has promised to provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.

