Congress' Rahul Gandhi, UP CM Adityanath, others share greetings on Mother's Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sent out Mother's Day greetings to all on Sunday. Taking to his official handle on Instagram, Rahul Gandhi posted a video and shared interactions with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and several other women during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress leader wrote, “Mother is a feeling beyond words – of affection, sacrifice, patience and strength… Today, on the occasion of Mother's Day, I salute motherly power.” Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram and shared Mother's Day greetings on Sunday.

The video also mentioned promises to women made by the Congress in its election manifesto, such as the Mahalaxmi Scheme, which aims to provide ₹1 lakh annually to "one woman from poor household", and reservation of 50 per cent of central government jobs for women commencing 2025.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted photos of his mother, Late Heeraben Modi, during his public rally in Hooghly, West Bengal. Speaking at the rally on the occasion of Mother's Day, the Prime Minister said, “The people in the rally have made the picture of my mother... The people in the West celebrate this day as Mother's Day, but in India, we worship our Mother, Ma Durga, Ma Kaali and Bharat Mata, 365 days a year… I request SPG commandos to collect the pictures… I want to thank both of you for this.”

Other political leaders such as UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency and daughter of former minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj, four-time MP from Rajasthan's Jhalawar-Baran Dushyant Singh, former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje, and others took to their social media handles to extend greetings on Mother's Day.

“Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers who are our first school, the basis of our family's prosperity and the epitome of service, sacrifice and affection! Mother's blessings always protect us like a protective shield,” UP CM Yogi Adityanath wrote on X. He also posted a picture of him seeking blessings from his mother.

Meanwhile, four-time MP from Rajasthan's Jhalawar-Baran constituency Dushyant Singh wrote, “Mother... is the inspiration of my life who, as a mother and teacher, always taught me social welfare and inspired me to move ahead in life. Greetings on Mother's Day!”

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on Mother's Day to the embodiment of affection, patience, love and compassion, the symbol of love and the goddess of mother power. The love of a mother and the glory of her sari cannot be described in words. On this occasion, many salutations to all the mothers,” wrote former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

Mother's Day is celebrated on May 12 (Sunday) to honour motherhood. It's a day dedicated to recognizing the contributions and sacrifices that mothers make for their families.