Kerala Congress reacts as ‘Centre taps Shashi Tharoor’ for global Pakistan expose plan

The Kerala Congress on Friday welcomed reports that senior party leader Shashi Tharoor will be part of an Indian parliamentary delegation constituted with an aim to expose Pakistan’s ongoing support for terrorism around the world, including Europe and the Middle East. Shashi Tharoor may join an all-party delegation aimed at exposing Pakistan's terror link globally(ANI)

Reacting to these developments, the Kerala Congress posted on X, saying the country needs a trusted representative at the global level. “At a time when Prime Minister Modi and his External Affairs Minister have lost credibility internationally, the nation needs a voice that commands respect. We appreciate the government for recognising the talent vacuum within the BJP and choosing a Congress leader to represent the country,” the post read.

The Congress further expressed full confidence that Tharoor would effectively present India’s position and help correct the Modi government’s “past diplomatic mistakes”.

The government is launching a major diplomatic initiative to highlight Pakistan’s role in terrorism, especially following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency PTI.

The plan involves around 40 MPs, who will be divided into seven regional groups. Each group is expected to include 7–8 members and visit four to five countries over a 10-day period, beginning around May 22–23. An MEA official is also expected to travel with the delegations.

Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid, and Amar Singh have been approached and are expected to take part, PTI reported, citing unnamed sources. Other members of the delegation include leaders from the BJP, TMC, DMK, NCP (SP), JDU, BJD, CPI(M), and AIMIM.

From the BJP, Anurag Thakur and Aparajita Sarangi are expected to join. Other MPs being considered include Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), Sanjay Jha (JDU), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), Kanimozhi (DMK), John Brittas (CPI-M), and Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM).

A leader from one of the approached parties told PTI they had been advised to be ready for the overseas mission by May 22, and that final details, including itineraries, would be shared soon by the MEA.

While the government has not yet made an official announcement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed to PTI that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju discussed the plan with the party’s leadership.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in coordination with the ministries of home and parliamentary affairs, is currently compiling factual documents and case evidence to support the charges against Pakistan.