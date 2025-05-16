Amid ‘Laxman Rekha’ row, Modi government names Shashi Tharoor in delegation to expose Pakistan on terrorism

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, a day after responding to his party’s “Lakshman Rekha” warning has been named as a member of the all-party delegation visiting different countries next week to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on the global stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI File)

The all-party delegation being sent by the Centre is part of a major diplomatic offensive to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism globally, following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The government has reached out to MPs from multiple political parties, including opposition members, seeking their participation in the diplomatic mission. Several parties have already approved sending their representatives for this initiative, reported PTI.

The report added that while the exact number of delegations and participants is still unclear, some leaders estimate that more than 30 MPs could take part.

The delegations are scheduled to visit various countries over a 10-day period. MPs will be assigned to different regional blocs as designated by the government.

Before their departure, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will provide the MPs with a detailed briefing for their diplomatic mission.

MPs from parties including the BJP, Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP (SP), JDU, BJD, CPI(M), and others will be part of the delegation, according to sources quoted by PTI.

A leader of a party that has been sounded out for the exercise said they were told to be ready to leave by May 22-23 for a period of 10 days and that the MEA would be in touch with them to provide the necessary details, including the itinerary, according to the news agency.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP from Odisha, Aparajita Sarangi, are among the ruling party members set to join the delegations, sources told PTI.

At least four Congress MPs—Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid, and Amar Singh—have also been approached by the government, and the party has confirmed its participation, the sources said.

Other MPs being considered include Sudip Banyopadhyay (TMC), Sanjay Jha (JDU), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), K Kanimozhi (DMK), John Brittas (CPI-M), and Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), the sources told PTI.

While the government has not officially commented on the delegations, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told PTI that Union minister Kiren Rijiju had discussed the matter with the Congress president.