Congress releases ‘China calender’, demands discussion in Parliament

The Congress on Thursday released a calender which the party claimed was an account of ‘catastrophic mistakes vis-a-vis China’ and alleged that security in every month of 2022 was constantly compromised under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also asked the government when will a discussion over China be taken up in the Parliament?

“Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi constantly raised these issues. When the Tawang clash happened during the Winter session of the Parliament, they demanded a discussion but the BJP feared to answer back as it knew that this ‘calendar’ would come up,” Khera said while releasing the ‘calendar’.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not bothered by issues related to China because he cares about his personal image and not the country’s.

He urged the Prime Minister to answer three key issues pertaining to China. “Why has China still captured patrolling points PP 10, PP 11 And 11 A, PP 12, P13 in Indian territory in Depsang plains area and why status quo before April 2020 was not being maintained? Why Patrolling points 15 and 17 A near hotsprings and Gogra post are still captured by the Chinese? The Chinese army buildup in Jampheri Ridge, Doklam is raising concerns over security in Siliguri and when will these things be discussed? When will a discussion over China be taken up in the Parliament?” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress’ press conference.