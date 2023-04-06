Home / India News / Karnataka assembly polls: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

Karnataka assembly polls: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 06, 2023 12:37 PM IST

Kolar constituency, from where former chief minister and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had insisted on contesting from, has been kept pending

The Karnataka Congress on Thursday released its second list of 42 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state which scheduled to be held on May 10.

The candidate list for the Kolar constituency has been kept pending.

Baburao Chinchansur, who was among those instrumental in the defeat of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been fielded from the Gurmitkal constituency.

SR Srinivas will contest from Gubbi constituency.

Also Read: Karnataka polls on May 10, results on May 13: ECI

Srinivas, four-time MLA from Gubbi constituency in Tumakuru district, had resigned from the membership of the legislative assembly on March 27.

BJP MLA NY Gopalkrishna, who resigned as an MLA and joined Congress just a few days ago, is the candidate from the Molakalmuru constituency in the Chitraduga district.

Gopalakrishna, a six-time MLA, was a four-time Congress MLA from Molakalmuru and once from Ballari.

YSV Datta, who left JD(S) and joined Congress, was denied a ticket from the Kadur assembly constituency.

However, Kadur ticket was given to Anand KS, a close aide of Karnataka Pradesh Congress president DK Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Vinay Kulkarni will contest from the Dharwad assembly constituency.

The son of former chief minister Dharam Singh, Vijay Dharam Singh, a former MLC, is the candidate from the Basavakalyan constituency.

The Congress has also decided to back the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in the Melukote constituency for which Darshan Puttannaiah, the son of farmer leader KS Puttanaiah, is the candidate.

The candidates were finalised during a meeting of the Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) headed by Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

Last month, the party announced 124 candidates in its first list.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The term of the 224-member assembly will end on May 24.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
